Two decades and various roles later, housing is well and truly in my DNA

As I look back on my 19-year journey with Longhurst Group, I can’t help but be amazed at the unexpected path my career in housing has taken. If you’d asked me almost two decades ago, I’d have never imagined that I’d dedicate my professional life to this sector. Yet, here I am, head of housing services at Longhurst Group – and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

My journey with the group began as a housing assistant, which gave me my first taste of the sector. Within six short months, I found myself progressing into the role of a housing officer. For the next decade, I immersed myself in the intricacies of housing, working directly with our customers and communities.

The experience was invaluable, providing me with a deep understanding of the challenges customers face. It also helped to highlight opportunities where I could make a real difference.