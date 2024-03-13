Two decades and various roles later, housing is well and truly in my DNA

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Rachael Dobson, head of housing services at Longhurst Group, reflects on 20 years in the housing sector
As I look back on my 19-year journey with Longhurst Group, I can’t help but be amazed at the unexpected path my career in housing has taken. If you’d asked me almost two decades ago, I’d have never imagined that I’d dedicate my professional life to this sector. Yet, here I am, head of housing services at Longhurst Group – and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
My journey with the group began as a housing assistant, which gave me my first taste of the sector. Within six short months, I found myself progressing into the role of a housing officer. For the next decade, I immersed myself in the intricacies of housing, working directly with our customers and communities.
The experience was invaluable, providing me with a deep understanding of the challenges customers face. It also helped to highlight opportunities where I could make a real difference.
Looking to further expand my knowledge, I transitioned into legal enforcement, a role that allowed me to create and manage a remarkable team. Over the next seven years, we built a strong, well-established unit that consistently delivered outstanding results. The shift not only broadened my skill set but also reinforced my commitment to making a positive impact through housing.
Now, as head of housing services, I have the privilege of overseeing the entire spectrum of housing activities. It’s a role that combines the best of all worlds, from the grassroots level to strategic planning. Leading a team of dedicated professionals – each as passionate about housing as I am – is a source of immense pride.
Housing and making a difference are now well and truly part of my DNA. It’s not just a job, it’s a calling. I feel incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by a team of individuals who share this sentiment. The group’s housing services are not just about providing shelter, they’re about creating homes and fostering communities.
Together, we share the highs and lows, celebrating successes and finding strength in challenges. This shared journey has resulted in a well-established, knowledgeable, and passionate team that’s committed to making a real difference.
One of the most rewarding aspects of my role is witnessing the longevity of our team. We’re united by a love for housing and a shared commitment to our customers. Our collective dedication has allowed us to build a resilient team that stands the test of time.
“Housing and making a difference are now well and truly part of my DNA. It’s not just a job, it’s a calling”
As a result of our continued growth, the group is also expanding, offering exciting opportunities for individuals who share our passion for housing. We invite those who are driven to make a meaningful impact in the lives of others to join our housing services team. As we open our doors to new talent, we look forward to welcoming individuals who are as dedicated and enthusiastic about housing as we are.
My journey with Longhurst Group has been nothing short of extraordinary. From a housing assistant to the head of housing services, each step has been a building block in a career that I could never have anticipated. As we continue to grow and evolve, I’m excited about the opportunities ahead and the chance to make a lasting difference in the world of housing.
Rachael Dobson, head of housing services, Longhurst Group
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