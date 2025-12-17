Two Essex landlords agree merger and reveal new name

Once the amalgamation is completed on 1 April 2026, the new housing association, called Delta Housing, will manage more than 17,000 homes.

Discussions to come together were first revealed in March, and the boards of both landlords have decided to go ahead with the merger after considering a detailed business case, which included the findings of due diligence and feedback from a seven-week consultation with customers of both organisations.

In a release, the landlords said: “One of the main aims of the merger is to deliver a better and quicker service for customers.

“Delta will be able to invest more in its current homes and have increased capacity to develop more new social housing across Essex than either CHP or Estuary could do alone.”