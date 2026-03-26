Two evacuation lifts to be required in high rises under fire safety rule change

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All new high-rise blocks taller than 18 metres will need at least two evacuation lifts under planned changes to building regulations.
The move aims to improve evacuation access for disabled people as it would allow residents who cannot use stairs to escape a building on their own during an emergency.
If agreed, the change would be a departure from previous guidance which relied on the stay put strategy and firefighters helping people leave their homes.
The Building Safety Regulator has proposed adding provisions for the lifts as part of a raft of updates to Approved Document B, which sets out building regulations on fire safety.
In a government consultation, the regulator said there was “clear support” for the move from the sector and would match up with current construction and design practices.
It said the change would have a positive impact on society, particularly for people with protected characteristics under the Equalities Act, including age, disability, pregnancy and maternity.
Lifts that are for both residents and firefighters would be allowable under the change to regulations.
The plan comes several years after building safety regulations were amended to require second staircases in all blocks taller than 18 metres, which are considered higher-risk buildings under the law.
Other changes to Approved Document B include a requirement for alarm coverage in specialised housing, extra fire safety guidance for roofs including around solar panels and improved fire resistance in open-sided car parks after incidents in Liverpool and Luton.
The government has put forward an update to guidance on fire spread over external walls following findings from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry and a call for evidence in 2022.
It would also clarify where guidance in the regulations should not be applied when buildings use combustible elements in their structure.
A consultation on the changes is open until mid-June and any amendments would come into force in three years’ time. The survey can be found on the Health and Safety Executive website here.
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