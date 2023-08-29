A survey of 295 English homeless accommodation providers and 61 day centres by Homeless Link, shared with Inside Housing, showed that two in five people in homelessness accommodation were “ready to move on but can’t”.

Among the providers, they reported 4,243 people who are waiting to move on.

Readiness to move on tends to be when a person and their support worker have assessed they can maintain an independent tenancy, potentially still with some level of support, and their other support needs have been addressed, the group said.