Two in five Scottish people want more action on empty homes, poll finds

A poll commissioned by the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership (SEHP) found that just 10% of adults in Scotland believe their council is doing enough to tackle empty homes.

Meanwhile, 43% thought councils are doing too little.

Respondents who rent their current home are even more likely to want more action, with 52% saying local authorities should go further.

The poll of 1,011 adults was carried out by YouGov for SEHP, which is a Scottish government-funded non-profit run by charity Shelter Scotland.

SEHP helped to return 1,875 long-term empty homes to use in 2023-24.