Two in five Scottish people want more action on empty homes, poll finds

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More than 40% of adults in Scotland think their local authority is currently doing too little to tackle empty homes in their area, a survey has found.
A poll commissioned by the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership (SEHP) found that just 10% of adults in Scotland believe their council is doing enough to tackle empty homes.
Meanwhile, 43% thought councils are doing too little.
Respondents who rent their current home are even more likely to want more action, with 52% saying local authorities should go further.
The poll of 1,011 adults was carried out by YouGov for SEHP, which is a Scottish government-funded non-profit run by charity Shelter Scotland.
SEHP helped to return 1,875 long-term empty homes to use in 2023-24.
The latest government figures showed that more than 43,500 homes in Scotland have been empty for more than six months, with 73% of these being empty for more than 12 months.
The findings came ahead of the annual Scottish Empty Homes Conference in Glasgow on Tuesday 25 February.
Tahmina Nizam, national manager at SEHP, said: “This research shows there is an appetite among the public for local authorities to press on and do more to address this issue.
“In the context of a housing emergency, that shouldn’t be surprising; work to bring empty homes back into use has never been more vital.
“The increased housing investment in the Scottish government’s budget will be welcomed across the sector, but no one is under any illusions about the scale of the challenge posed by the housing emergency.
“Empty homes continue to have a significant role to play in our collective response to the housing emergency, offering a cost effective, quick and environmentally friendly way to drive up the supply of much needed homes.”
The survey follows figures published earlier this month which revealed that the number of homeless households living in temporary accommodation in Scotland has reached a 22-year high.
A Scottish government spokesperson said: “Tackling the housing emergency remains an urgent priority for the Scottish government and we are supporting local authorities to quickly identify properties and bring them back into use.
“Our £3.7m investment has so far brought almost 11,000 privately owned homes back into use since 2010, and we will invest a further £2m next year to help councils unlock barriers and develop a targeted approach to empty homes.
“We have a strong track record in affordable housing having supported the delivery of 135,000 affordable homes since 2007. That’s 47% more per head of population than England and 73% more than Wales.”
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