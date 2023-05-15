Two Inside Housing journalists shortlisted for Orwell Prize

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Two Inside Housing journalists have been shortlisted for the prestigious Orwell Prize.
Peter Apps, deputy editor, is one of nine finalists for the prize for political writing.
The nomination is for his book Show me the Bodies: How we let Grenfell Happen, which covers the build-up to the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.
Jack Simpson, former news editor, is nominated for the special award for reporting homelessness alongside eight other journalists.
Mr Simpson now works at The Daily Telegraph, but is nominated for work produced while at Inside Housing, including his investigation into exempt accommodation providers.
The Orwell Prize is one of the UK’s most important awards for writing. Named after the author George Orwell, and run by The Orwell Foundation, it seeks to honour works which meet his ambition “to make political writing into an art”.
Martin Hilditch, editor of Inside Housing, said: “Both Pete and Jack have produced important journalism on subjects of critical importance to our core audience and wider society over the past year.
“I’m extremely proud to see them get the recognition they deserve for their hard work. Inside Housing will continue to scrutinise and investigate the issues which matter to the social housing sector.”
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