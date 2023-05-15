ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Two Inside Housing journalists shortlisted for Orwell Prize

News15.05.23by IH reporters

Two Inside Housing journalists have been shortlisted for the prestigious Orwell Prize. 

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Jack Simpson has been nominated for the reporting homelessness prize (picture: Ocean Media Group)
Jack Simpson has been nominated for the reporting homelessness prize (picture: Ocean Media Group)
Sharelines
LinkedIn IH.@insidehousing deputy editor @peteapps and former news editor @JSimpsonjourno shortlisted for the prestigious Orwell Prize #UKhousing

Peter Apps, deputy editor, is one of nine finalists for the prize for political writing.

The nomination is for his book Show me the Bodies: How we let Grenfell Happen, which covers the build-up to the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire. 

Jack Simpson, former news editor, is nominated for the special award for reporting homelessness alongside eight other journalists. 

Read more

Inside exempt accommodation: what it is really like to live in sub-standard supported housingInside exempt accommodation: what it is really like to live in sub-standard supported housing

Mr Simpson now works at The Daily Telegraph, but is nominated for work produced while at Inside Housing, including his investigation into exempt accommodation providers.

The Orwell Prize is one of the UK’s most important awards for writing. Named after the author George Orwell, and run by The Orwell Foundation, it seeks to honour works which meet his ambition “to make political writing into an art”. 

Martin Hilditch, editor of Inside Housing, said: “Both Pete and Jack have produced important journalism on subjects of critical importance to our core audience and wider society over the past year. 

“I’m extremely proud to see them get the recognition they deserve for their hard work. Inside Housing will continue to scrutinise and investigate the issues which matter to the social housing sector.”

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

Care and supportFire safetyPeople
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories