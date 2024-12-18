Two landlords handed governance downgrades by regulator

Moat and Plus Dane Housing have been downgraded to a G2 rating for governance by the English regulator #UKhousing

Alongside this, Moat has undergone “significant change within its leadership team” in recent years, which has impacted the pace of improvements, the judgement said.

“[Moat] does not consistently apply lessons learnt across the organisation or identify where there are trends in the weaknesses of internal controls,” the regulator said.

On its judgement on 23,000-home Moat, the RSH said the landlord needs to improve the effectiveness of its risk framework.

However, G2, C2 and V2 grades still mean providers are meeting the regulator’s standards.

The C2 ratings mean there are “some weaknesses” in both landlords delivering the new consumer standards and that improvement is needed, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said.

Moat had its rating for financial viability downgraded to V2, while Plus Dane retained its V2 grade.

Alongside the governance downgrades, the two housing associations also received a C2 rating under the consumer standards.

In its consumer judgement for Moat, the RSH said improvements are needed in the landlord’s provision of non-emergency repairs, including remediation of damp, mould and condensation.

Also, Moat’s approach to anti-social behaviour “continues to require improvement” given low levels of tenant satisfaction and limited evidence of the effectiveness of partnership working arrangements, the RSH said.

On its viability downgrade, the regulator flagged that Moat is continuing to develop new homes “funded largely by new debt, which exposes it to sales and interest rate risk”.

The judgement added: “This will mean that Moat has the capacity to respond to a reasonable range of adverse scenarios, but it will need to manage these material risks.”

Moat’s annual surplus halved last year due to a drop in staircasing on shared ownership homes.

In a statement, Gavin Cansfield, chief executive of Moat, said: “Although we are naturally disappointed with this outcome, we respect the regulator’s fair and balanced decision. We continue to engage actively with the RSH to address areas for improvement and value their feedback.

“We are fully committed to making the necessary changes and are confident in our ability to improve our performance in the identified areas.”

On Plus Dane, which owns 13,500 homes across Merseyside and Cheshire, the RSH said the association’s approach to business planning, stress-testing and mitigations needs strengthening.

The regulator also noted a number of financial risks to be managed, including developing homes for low-cost home ownership sale and making significant investment in its existing homes and services.

On the consumer standards, the RSH said Plus Dane “has more to deliver” to ensure sufficient understanding of its homes at an individual property level and reporting and assurance on damp and mould performance.

On governance, the regulator said Plus Dane has also undergone significant changes within its leadership team which have the potential to impact on its capacity while it continues to recruit.

Although a detailed repairs improvement plan is underway, “progress is slower than initially anticipated” and the landlord is not meeting its own targets for completing repairs, the RSH said.