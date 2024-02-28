Two landlords upgraded and Clarion retains V2

In its judgement today, the RSH said that CCHA’s board had “developed and improved its collective understanding of financial performance, and its ability to make decisions and challenge the executive on financial matters”.

A review of financial reporting had also “delivered improvements in the accuracy, consistency and timeliness of information” received by the landlord’s board and the regulator, the judgement said.

Tracy Cullen, chief executive of CCHA, said it is “extremely pleased” with the outcome.

She added: “The board and executive team have taken a collaborative approach and worked hard to improve our internal systems over the past 18 months.”

The regulator also announced today that Clarion has retained its G1/V2 status following an annual stability check, which assesses a provider’s most recent business plan and annual accounts.

The 135,000-home group was among a first wave of landlords downgraded to a V2 for financial viability in November 2022 as the wider macroeconomic conditions began to bite.

Clarion has managed to retained its G1 status for governance despite repeated warnings from housing secretary Michael Gove about its service to residents.

In late 2022, Mr Gove wrote to Clarion claiming it was “letting down tenants”. He wrote another letter this month, following four findings of severe maladministration for Clarion, to say he remained “deeply concerned”.

Meanwhile, the regulator today also confirmed that 35,000-home Vivid has retained its G1/V1 ratings following an in-depth assessment.