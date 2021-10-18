Two large exempt accommodation providers deemed non-compliant by regulator

Two high-profile exempt accommodation providers that operate hundreds of these types of properties in Birmingham have been deemed non-compliant by the Regulator of Social Housing #UKhousing

According to the notice today, Reliance now provides only six social housing units and 7,867 units of non-social housing. It found that it had failed to ensure effective governance was in place, had failed to ensure that arrangements it enters into do not inappropriately advance the interests of third parties, and could not demonstrate that it appropriately manages or addresses risks to ensure its long-term viability.

Reliance is the largest provider of exempt accommodation in Birmingham. As of March this year, it was responsible for housing 5,642 exempt claimants across 1,591 properties. 3CHA was the seventh-biggest provider, with 531 claimants across 147 properties.

3CHA was put on the list in February, alongside other exempt housing providers Concept Housing and Ash-Shahada. Reliance was put on the list in August.

The judgements come after both providers were placed on the RSH’s ‘gradings under review’ list earlier this year.

Reliance Social Housing and 3CHA have both been issued regulatory notices today by the RSH. It found that the two providers had breached regulatory standards on finance and governance.

Exempt accommodation is often used as a means of housing those with very few other housing options, such as prison leavers, rough sleepers, refugees and migrants, and those experiencing substance misuse issues.

Because such landlords provide loosely defined care and support services, their tenants can be exempt from housing benefit caps and associations can charge much higher rents than regular landlords.

In many cases, registered providers employ managing agents to provide the accommodation and support services by entering into short-term lease arrangements with these companies. Often these managing agents can themselves lease properties from individual homeowners.

Writing in the judgement today, the RSH said that this model meant Reliance delegated significant responsibilities to a large number of these agents and that this presented a material risk to Reliance as well as not satisfying the regulator that there were sufficient controls in place to ensure third parties are meeting agreements.

The note also said that the regulator does not have assurance that there are systems in place to ensure that the managing agents are providing services to required levels of support to meet agreements surrounding housing benefit.

The regulator raised concerns about the payments to third parties, stating that it did not feel Reliance had sufficient oversight of these payments and did not adequately monitor whether the services being paid for were being provided to tenants.

It added: “Taking into account all the evidence received it is the regulator’s assessment that Reliance is failing to manage its affairs with an appropriate degree of skill, independence, diligence, effectiveness, prudence and foresight.”

In response to the regulator’s note, Reliance said: “The team at Reliance Social Housing is disappointed with the Regulator of Social Housing’s findings, following several months of engagement.

“The breach in [the governance and financial viability standard] is primarily the result of the regulator’s findings on Reliance’s oversight of managing agents.

“We will be reviewing our working relationship with managing agents and adopting further processes to mitigate the highlighted risks, as set out in the judgement.

“We will also be appointing a dedicated team – immediately – who will liaise and work with the regulator to address the issues raised.

“Reliance is determined to protect and expand its ‘social housing’ portfolio and will endeavour to take all necessary steps to satisfy the regulator of any concerns around the ‘exempt sector’.

“Exempt accommodation is a crucial service, providing quality services for those in need – we will be taking action and adapting our processes to ensure that this continues in the most effective manner possible.”