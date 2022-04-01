Two large housing associations agree repairs partnership deal

Platform Housing Group and Stonewater have signed an agreement that will see a subsidiary owned by the former carry out repairs in the latter’s homes #UKhousing

The work to be carried out will include home repairs and maintenance, and repairs to empty properties that are due to be re-let to new customers.

The deal will see Platform Property Care, a subsidiary of Platform Housing Group, undertake repairs on Stonewater homes in Herefordshire and the surrounding areas.

As part of the agreement, it is hoped that Platform will also take over responsibility for ongoing maintenance projects, such as the fitting of new kitchens and bathrooms.

Leon Storer, assistant director of homes – capital investment at Stonewater, said: “I’m really pleased to say that from 1 April this year, Stonewater’s repairs in this area will be delivered by Platform Property Care.

“Platform already has homes in the same location as ours and by working with a partner that is based geographically closer to our customers there are a host of benefits.

“Not only does this bring together two like-minded organisations, with shared values, it ensures that customers across this area receive fantastic services that demonstrate true value for money.”