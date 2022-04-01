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Two large housing associations agree repairs partnership deal

News01.04.22by Stephen Delahunty

Platform Housing Group and Stonewater have signed an agreement that will see a subsidiary owned by the former carry out repairs in the latter’s homes.

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Staff from the two associations next to a Platform Property Care van
Staff from the two associations next to a Platform Property Care van
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LinkedIn IHPlatform Housing Group and Stonewater have signed an agreement that will see a subsidiary owned by the former carry out repairs in the latter’s homes #UKhousing

The deal will see Platform Property Care, a subsidiary of Platform Housing Group, undertake repairs on Stonewater homes in Herefordshire and the surrounding areas. 

The work to be carried out will include home repairs and maintenance, and repairs to empty properties that are due to be re-let to new customers. 

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As part of the agreement, it is hoped that Platform will also take over responsibility for ongoing maintenance projects, such as the fitting of new kitchens and bathrooms. 

Leon Storer, assistant director of homes – capital investment at Stonewater, said: “I’m really pleased to say that from 1 April this year, Stonewater’s repairs in this area will be delivered by Platform Property Care.

“Platform already has homes in the same location as ours and by working with a partner that is based geographically closer to our customers there are a host of benefits.

“Not only does this bring together two like-minded organisations, with shared values, it ensures that customers across this area receive fantastic services that demonstrate true value for money.”

Lee Vernalls, assistant director at Platform Property Care, said that the new partnership, based on shared values, “will ensure excellent service delivery”. 

Platform has previously signed a similar deal with Worcestershire-based Rooftop Housing.

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