The deal will see the housing associations’ Skills4Work jobs programme last until 2025, with fresh money from the government’s Shared Prosperity Fund. The housing associations will also continue funding the initiative.

The scheme has been running since 2021, and 125 people have accessed advice, training and jobs through it.

The latest iteration will offer new support for people who are in work, but who may be underemployed, as part of a bid to combat the cost of living crisis.