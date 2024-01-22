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Sovereign Network Group (SNG) and Southern Housing have extended a partnership with Isle of Wight Council designed to help residents find jobs, with £369,000 in new cash.
The deal will see the housing associations’ Skills4Work jobs programme last until 2025, with fresh money from the government’s Shared Prosperity Fund. The housing associations will also continue funding the initiative.
The scheme has been running since 2021, and 125 people have accessed advice, training and jobs through it.
The latest iteration will offer new support for people who are in work, but who may be underemployed, as part of a bid to combat the cost of living crisis.
Isle of Wight Council has allocated £272,000 to support at least 220 people over the programme’s duration, and the remainder of the money will come from SNG and Southern Housing.
Erica Watts, head of employment and skills at SNG, said: “The extension of Skills4Work is an example of partnership working at its best – and one which residents on the Isle of Wight will really benefit from as we extend our comprehensive community investment programme.
“Being awarded funding through the Shared Prosperity Fund is a big step for us – and we’re pleased to be one of the first housing associations in the country to have received this.”
Skills4Work is a one-to-one coaching and advice service run by Sovereign’s employment and skills team. It is free for Isle of Wight residents who are not in full-time work, whether they are tenants of the housing associations or not.
Julie Jones-Evans, cabinet member for economy, regeneration, culture and leisure at Isle of Wight Council, said: “Building on this already successful programme is a real ‘no brainer’ and a great example of partnership working to increase employment and personal outcomes.
“Using some of our Shared Prosperity allocation is totally aligned with the government’s guidance for this fund and offers great investment for residents.”
Matthew McLean, employment and digital skills manager at Southern Housing, said: “We know many households have been impacted by the cost of living crisis and the Skills4Work programme directly supports people to secure the employment they need.”
In July last year, Inside Housing reported from a jobs fair in Manchester where landlords set out their stall for jobseekers and people in search of apprenticeships.
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