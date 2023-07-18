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Investment fund manager Cheyne Capital has revealed that two local authority pension funds have committed its real estate investment strategy.
Greater Manchester Pension Fund and South Yorkshire Pensions Authority are the latest Local Government Pension Schemes (LGPS) to commit to Cheyne Capital’s strategy.
The firm’s strategy involves building housing for both general needs and specialist purposes. A significant proportion of the homes are made available to lower-income and key worker residents.
Cheyne said its homes are provided on a voluntary basis, which go “above and beyond any mandated affordable housing requirement, and without the use of government grant funding”.
At the same time, the firm said its properties are developed on a “tenure blind” basis, to help ensure that all tenants enjoy identical levels of specification and service.
George Graham, director at South Yorkshire Pensions Authority, said: “It’s a pleasure to have invested our members’ capital with Cheyne Impact Real Estate, helping to provide more affordable and specialist housing in the UK to those who need it the most in the current difficult economic climate.”
Gerald Cooney, chair at Greater Manchester Pension Fund, said: “Our impact portfolio seeks to invest locally and create a positive impact, alongside generating a commercial return.
“Aiming to deliver a competitive risk-adjusted return to ensure we meet future pension obligations, as well as delivering measurable and positive social change in the Greater Manchester area, Cheyne Impact Real Estate is providing a socially inclusive and place-based solution for economic growth in the region and beyond.”
Cheyne’s development in Manchester’s New Cross district will open its doors later this month and contains 35% of homes reserved for local key workers at rents that are calculated to account for no more than 30% of their net disposable income.
Stuart Fiertz, co-founder of Cheyne Capital and head of responsible investment, said: “We are delighted that the solution we are offering both to tenants and to investors has resonated with Greater Manchester Pension Fund and South Yorkshire Pensions Authority.
“Thanks to their support, we will now be able to expand our portfolio elsewhere in the UK and we are excited at the prospect of announcing some of the future projects in our pipeline.”
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