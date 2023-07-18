Investment fund manager Cheyne Capital has revealed that two local authority pension funds have committed its real estate investment strategy #UKhousing

Cheyne said its homes are provided on a voluntary basis, which go “above and beyond any mandated affordable housing requirement, and without the use of government grant funding”.

The firm’s strategy involves building housing for both general needs and specialist purposes. A significant proportion of the homes are made available to lower-income and key worker residents.

Greater Manchester Pension Fund and South Yorkshire Pensions Authority are the latest Local Government Pension Schemes (LGPS) to commit to Cheyne Capital’s strategy.

At the same time, the firm said its properties are developed on a “tenure blind” basis, to help ensure that all tenants enjoy identical levels of specification and service.

George Graham, director at South Yorkshire Pensions Authority, said: “It’s a pleasure to have invested our members’ capital with Cheyne Impact Real Estate, helping to provide more affordable and specialist housing in the UK to those who need it the most in the current difficult economic climate.”

Gerald Cooney, chair at Greater Manchester Pension Fund, said: “Our impact portfolio seeks to invest locally and create a positive impact, alongside generating a commercial return.

“Aiming to deliver a competitive risk-adjusted return to ensure we meet future pension obligations, as well as delivering measurable and positive social change in the Greater Manchester area, Cheyne Impact Real Estate is providing a socially inclusive and place-based solution for economic growth in the region and beyond.”