The subsidiary, which works for housing associations and councils, posted an operating profit of £10.1m in the six months to the end of June this year, compared to £13.9m the previous year.

Lovell, referred to by Morgan Sindall as its ‘partnership housing’ division, flagged that the number of open market homes sold fell a fifth to 340, while the average sales price slid 8% to £241,000.

The business’ operating margin slid to 2.7%, compared to 4.9% at the same point last year.

The firm completed 465 social and affordable rent homes as it reported a rise in its overall half-year completions on mixed-tenure schemes to 805, despite the tough conditions.

Among the housing associations Lovell is currently working for are Clarion, The Guinness Partnership and EMH Group.