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Lovell, a division of Morgan Sindall, has reported a 27% drop in half-year operating profit partly due to a fall in open market sales and house prices.
The subsidiary, which works for housing associations and councils, posted an operating profit of £10.1m in the six months to the end of June this year, compared to £13.9m the previous year.
Lovell, referred to by Morgan Sindall as its ‘partnership housing’ division, flagged that the number of open market homes sold fell a fifth to 340, while the average sales price slid 8% to £241,000.
The business’ operating margin slid to 2.7%, compared to 4.9% at the same point last year.
The firm completed 465 social and affordable rent homes as it reported a rise in its overall half-year completions on mixed-tenure schemes to 805, despite the tough conditions.
Among the housing associations Lovell is currently working for are Clarion, The Guinness Partnership and EMH Group.
Despite the hit to its bottom line, the division’s revenue rose 31% to £373m.
This was driven by a 49% jump in revenue from its contracting arm, which includes planned maintenance and refurbishment. Revenue from mixed-tenure development rose 14% to £159m.
In its annual results, Morgan Sindall said on Lovell: “Despite the challenging short-term market conditions, the longer-term development of the business and its partnerships with local authorities and housing associations has continued as planned.”
At the end of June, Lovell had 69 “active” mixed-tenure sites, up from 58 at the division’s year end.
Its secured order book was up 27% on last year’s half year at £2.07bn. Of this, mixed-tenure work was up 30% at £1.27bn, while the contracting secured order book increase 23% to £801m.
Lovell has also started work on a £23m contract for 103 homes for Clarion in York.
In the first half of this year, the firm also won a £38m contract to build a 143-flat scheme in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, for Guinness and a £24m job to develop 150 homes for EMH in Coalville, Leicestershire.
It is also working on a 159-home scheme for the London Borough of Redbridge and a 110-home scheme for the City of London Corporation in Sydenham Hill, south London.
Earlier this week, housebuilding giant Taylor Wimpey reported a sharp drop in revenue and profit as it said it had been hit by the market conditions, including higher mortgage rates for homeowners.
The FTSE 100 firm posted pre-tax profits of £237.7m in the six months to 2 July, a 29% fall on last year’s £334.5m. Revenue slid 21% to £1.6bn.
However looking ahead, the firm said it expected its year-end completions, excluding joint ventures, to be between 10,000 and 10,500 homes, which is the “upper end” of previous guidance.
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