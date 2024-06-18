Places for People has joined Clarion in signing up to the partnership with Stairpay following the pilot with the platform, which aims to simplify the shared ownership process and help customers to achieve 100% homeownership.

Both landlords will now look to incorporate the technology into their customer programmes and help improve their services.

A further deal has been signed with Share to Buy, the largest shared property portal in the UK, to use findings from Stairpay’s data in order to simplify the shared ownership process.