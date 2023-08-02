Home REIT, a private fund that leases more than 10,000 beds across 135 local authorities for charities to provide accommodation to homeless residents, told the stock market this morning that two of its clients have gone into voluntary liquidation.

Redemption Project CIC, a tenant of 152 of the firm’s properties, made up 11% of rent demanded in June this year.

In addition, a Home REIT client with 10 properties, Serenity Support CIC, made up 1% of rent demanded over the same period. Both are now in voluntary liquidation.

The fund has now seen four charity clients go bust in the space of six months after it made a similar announcement to the stock market in March.