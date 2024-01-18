Two more landlords downgraded amid difficult economic landscape

North Yorkshire-based Broadacres Housing Association and Surrey-based English Rural Housing Association were both moved to V2 ratings after annual stability checks.

It comes after Jonathan Walters, deputy chief executive at the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), told Inside Housing in November that V2 would be the “new normal” for the sector in light of the current conditions.

A V2 is a compliant grade, but it means a provider needs to manage “material risks” to remain compliant.

In the case of 6,600-home Broadacres, the regulator flagged that the landlord is developing some homes for market sale, which exposes it to short-term risk.

The association is also investing in its current stock, including making homes more energy efficient.

“Delivering this plan weakens its financial performance and, set in the context of current economic pressures including inflation and interest rates, impacts on Broadacres’ capacity to respond to adverse events,” the RSH said.