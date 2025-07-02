Two new funds will share £13m to improve resident experience and council housebuilding capacity

The programmes are part of a flurry of policy changes announced by Matthew Pennycook, the housing minister, today.

Working with the Local Government Association (LGA), a Council Housebuilding Skills and Capacity Programme has been launched, backed by £12m of funding for 2025-26. The plan is part of the government’s intention to “restore the capacity of council workforces to deliver”.

A £1m Resident Experience Innovation Fund was also announced. It will support social landlords, tenants and other relevant organisations to work together to test and scale up innovative projects that aim to deliver better outcomes for social tenants.