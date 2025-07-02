Two new funds will share £13m to improve resident experience and council housebuilding capacity

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The government has announced two funding programmes aimed at improving resident experience and council housebuilding skills and capacity.
The programmes are part of a flurry of policy changes announced by Matthew Pennycook, the housing minister, today.
Working with the Local Government Association (LGA), a Council Housebuilding Skills and Capacity Programme has been launched, backed by £12m of funding for 2025-26. The plan is part of the government’s intention to “restore the capacity of council workforces to deliver”.
A £1m Resident Experience Innovation Fund was also announced. It will support social landlords, tenants and other relevant organisations to work together to test and scale up innovative projects that aim to deliver better outcomes for social tenants.
Mr Pennycook said: “The programme will enable the LGA to provide centralised training and guidance to councils to upskill their existing workforces and to expand its successful Pathways to Planning programme to help recruit graduates ready to undertake training to become qualified surveyors and project managers.
“The department will also work with Homes England to support councils to boost their engagement with the new Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP).”
The SAHP was announced last night. It has a target to deliver at least 180,000 social rent homes through the upcoming Affordable Homes Programme.
Adam Hug, housing spokesperson for the LGA, said: “The Council Housebuilding Skills and Capacity Programme is a major boost for councils, who are central to delivering the affordable and social homes our country and communities sorely need.
“By strengthening the skills and capacity of local government teams – who have the drive and local knowledge needed – this programme will help to establish, enhance and accelerate council housebuilding across the country.
“The LGA is excited to collaborate with government and partners to drive forward the delivery of safe, secure and high-quality housing that will support thriving communities across the country.”
The funding is one of a number of announcements by the housing minister.
These include news that social landlords will need to provide tenants with access to information about the management of their homes from April 2027. Newly built social homes will be exempt from the Right to Buy for 35 years.
Mr Pennycook said: “The measures announced over recent weeks demonstrate the government’s commitment to providing registered providers with the grant funding support and regulatory stability they need to deliver. We now expect them to step up and do just that, so that together we kick-start a decade of social and affordable housing renewal.”
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