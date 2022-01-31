Two non-compliant exempt accommodation providers formally de-registered

New Roots and Prospect Housing have now been formally removed from the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) list of social housing providers after the two organisations indicated last year that they were taking steps to come out of the sector.

Prospect will now dissolve itself by the spring, while New Roots will continue to operate as a charity.

Both were some of the biggest providers of exempt accommodation in Birmingham. Prospect at one point managed nearly 2,000 exempt accommodation bedspaces, and New Roots had more than 1,000 across 206 properties.

Exempt accommodation is a form of housing often used for people with very few other options, such as prison leavers, rough sleepers, refugees and migrants, and those experiencing substance misuse issues. It has been seen as controversial due to concerns raised over the condition of properties and level of support given.

Because such landlords provide loosely defined care and support services, their tenants can be exempt from housing benefit caps and organisations can charge much higher rents than regular housing associations. Birmingham has become the hotspot for this type of housing, with the number of claimants ballooning from 3,679 in 2014 to 22,000 last year.