Two non-compliant exempt accommodation providers formally de-registered

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Two exempt accommodation providers which once listed themselves as two of the biggest in the country have been formally de-registered by the English regulator.
New Roots and Prospect Housing have now been formally removed from the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) list of social housing providers after the two organisations indicated last year that they were taking steps to come out of the sector.
Prospect will now dissolve itself by the spring, while New Roots will continue to operate as a charity.
Both were some of the biggest providers of exempt accommodation in Birmingham. Prospect at one point managed nearly 2,000 exempt accommodation bedspaces, and New Roots had more than 1,000 across 206 properties.
Exempt accommodation is a form of housing often used for people with very few other options, such as prison leavers, rough sleepers, refugees and migrants, and those experiencing substance misuse issues. It has been seen as controversial due to concerns raised over the condition of properties and level of support given.
Because such landlords provide loosely defined care and support services, their tenants can be exempt from housing benefit caps and organisations can charge much higher rents than regular housing associations. Birmingham has become the hotspot for this type of housing, with the number of claimants ballooning from 3,679 in 2014 to 22,000 last year.
Last year, the seven biggest providers, including New Roots and Prospect, had all been deemed non-compliant by the RSH.
Prospect announced that it would be closing down as a housing association and starting the process of a solvent closure in February last year. At the time it admitted the reason for this was because it felt it would be “unable to provide the standard of accommodation and support we and the regulator expect, while being financially viable and compliant in the long term”.
This came after a management overhaul following the provider being deemed non-compliant in May 2020 after the regulator identified “serious regulatory concern”.
The decision came after it was handed a G4 for governance by the RSH, the lowest grade a provider can get, after two serious safeguarding incidents.
Following the announcement, the provider ended all of its leases and transferred its tenants to new providers and properties, as well as staff to new roles. It will now officially dissolve as a company this spring.
Victoria McDermott, chief executive of Prospect, said: “Our legacy continues in the form of our evidence-based account of our history and learnings, including detail and a Freedom of Information request which exposes the frailty of the model and the lessons that can be learnt from Prospect’s experience.
“While there are many positive and effective service deliverers providing much-needed support to people who are vulnerable, there are others operating in this space that are providing poor-quality housing and services, are not compliant with regulatory standards, with risk to residents, communities and public finance.
“Our enduring hope is that this issue gets the resolution residents so very much deserve.”
New Roots announced last June that it would also be moving out of the exempt sector completely, labelling the leasehold system on which it operates as being “intrinsically unsafe”.
This also came after a management overhaul following a non-compliant grading by the regulator in February 2020. At the time the RSH had identified “inherent conflicts of interest” and “significant weaknesses in its business planning framework”.
Inside Housing revealed last year that the Charity Commission was investigating the provider over potential financial and governance issues.
Regarding the de-registration, a statement from New Roots to Inside Housing said: “The board of trustees had made a decision in June 2020 to withdraw from the provision to operate temporary exempt housing and apply for voluntary de-registration as a housing association.
“This decision related to our leasehold and directly managed provision.
“We have completed the process decommissioning and have rehoused all our tenants.
“New Roots will continue as a charity and will be establishing strategic objectives in line with our charitable objectives.”
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