Two North West associations start merger talks to create 33,000-home landlord

Great Places and Mosscare St Vincent’s (MSV), both based in Manchester, revealed the proposed 33,000-home tie-up this afternoon, with a view to completing the merger by next July if plans “progress satisfactorily”.

The statement also revealed the new association will keep the Great Places name and that MSV chief executive Charlie Norman is being lined up to lead the new enlarged provider.

It comes as current Great Places CEO Matt Harrison has announced he is stepping down after nine years in the role and over 30 years with Great Places. He will leave his role at the point of merger.