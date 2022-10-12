Two North West associations start merger talks to create 33,000-home landlord

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Two large North West housing associations have started merger talks, which if agreed would result in one of the region’s biggest new landlords.
Great Places and Mosscare St Vincent’s (MSV), both based in Manchester, revealed the proposed 33,000-home tie-up this afternoon, with a view to completing the merger by next July if plans “progress satisfactorily”.
The statement also revealed the new association will keep the Great Places name and that MSV chief executive Charlie Norman is being lined up to lead the new enlarged provider.
It comes as current Great Places CEO Matt Harrison has announced he is stepping down after nine years in the role and over 30 years with Great Places. He will leave his role at the point of merger.
Head-quartered in Manchester with three other regional offices, Great Places manages 24,000 homes across the North West and Yorkshire. In 2020, it merged with its neighbour Equity Housing Group.
This latest link-up with MSV will add 9,000 homes across Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire to its portfolio.
Tony Davison, chair of Great Places, said: “This is a great opportunity to tackle the challenges facing our sector head on, to put more money into the communities we serve and to improve services for our customers.”
Ms Norman added: “In an increasingly challenging environment, there will be meaningful and significant benefits of creating a larger, more resilient organisation.
“The new organisation will keep a strong local focus and connection to our communities, put customers at the heart of all we do and value the shared heritage and legacy of MSV and Great Places.”
Mr Harrison said: “It has been a privilege to lead this fantastic organisation and the wonderful people who work here, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity.
“I could not think of a better person than Charlie Norman to lead the new Great Places into a new chapter.”
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