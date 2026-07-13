Two North West housing associations merge to form regional provider

The new provider will be led by Phil Geller as chair and David Mintz as chief executive, who previously held the same roles at Manchester Jewish Housing Association.

NWJHA has plans to strengthen services, invest in existing homes and explore potential opportunities for expansion.

The newly formed North West Jewish Housing Association (NWJHA) now manages 310 homes. Its portfolio includes sheltered, supported and general needs accommodation, as well as the Hillel House student accommodation in Liverpool.

Approval for the merger from the Regulator of Social Housing and the Financial Conduct Authority was granted last month.

The merger was supported by legal advisors Trowers & Hamlins and Hill Dickinson.

Manchester Jewish Housing Association was founded in 1959 and Liverpool Jewish Housing Association in 1975.

Mr Geller said the merger is “one of the most significant developments in Jewish social housing in the North West for many years”.

“The housing needs of their respective communities have changed significantly over the years, and a merger at this time makes sense. Bringing them together is a natural and positive step,” he added.

Mr Geller said Manchester’s Jewish community continues to grow, increasing demand for affordable and supported housing.

While Liverpool’s Jewish population is “smaller than it once was”, Mr Geller said, the housing association’s “assets, history and contribution remain hugely important”.