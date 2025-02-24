Two Scottish landlords join procurement committee

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Two Scottish social landlords have joined the committee of a non-profit procurement organisation.
Queens Cross Housing Association and North Lanarkshire Council have joined the Scottish Procurement Alliance’s (SPA) committee for the 2025 term.
The committee comprises 13 representatives from public sector organisations including Berwickshire Housing Association, Cairn Housing Association, Perth & Kinross Council, South Lanarkshire Council, West Lothian Council, and Wheatley Group.
SPA said the updated team will bring “new perspectives” to the organisation, which assists Scotland’s councils, housing associations, the NHS, and other public bodies in securing services such as construction, refurbishment and maintenance.
In their advisory role, SPA’s committee partners meet quarterly to provide input on operational improvements, discuss industry challenges, and share insights on policy and legislative changes.
They also assess new procurement opportunities and help shape SPA’s future frameworks based on real-world requirements and experiences.
Laurie Carberry, chair of the SPA committee and director of procurement, fleet and utilities at Wheatley Group, said: “The committee provides an inclusive forum where our experiences, challenges and opportunities can be shared and discussed, to inform solutions and assist in navigating obstacles that could derail our plans and ambitions.”
Recently, feedback from the committee enabled the development of a repair and maintenance dynamic purchasing system (DPS) to help suppliers and SMEs.
The DPS will alleviate the challenge of sourcing suppliers that can deliver flexible contracts to carry out maintenance works.
Lesley Anderson, regional director of SPA, said: “Our committee members bring invaluable, first-hand insights into the complexities of public-sector procurement, helping SPA deliver tailored frameworks that address evolving requirements while ensuring best value and compliance.
“This rotation allows us to bring fresh ideas to the table and enhances our ability to support our partners and suppliers.”
Eligible committee members can also apply for £10,000 from the SPA community benefit fund to invest in areas such as access to well-being services, food access, addressing social isolation, and upgrading facilities.
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