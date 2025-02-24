Two Scottish landlords join procurement committee

Two Scottish social landlords have joined the committee of a non-profit procurement organisation #UKhousing

SPA said the updated team will bring “new perspectives” to the organisation, which assists Scotland’s councils, housing associations, the NHS, and other public bodies in securing services such as construction, refurbishment and maintenance.

Queens Cross Housing Association and North Lanarkshire Council have joined the Scottish Procurement Alliance’s (SPA) committee for the 2025 term.

In their advisory role, SPA’s committee partners meet quarterly to provide input on operational improvements, discuss industry challenges, and share insights on policy and legislative changes.

They also assess new procurement opportunities and help shape SPA’s future frameworks based on real-world requirements and experiences.

Laurie Carberry, chair of the SPA committee and director of procurement, fleet and utilities at Wheatley Group, said: “The committee provides an inclusive forum where our experiences, challenges and opportunities can be shared and discussed, to inform solutions and assist in navigating obstacles that could derail our plans and ambitions.”