St Andrews Community Housing Association, based in Hertfordshire, and Kinsman Housing, based in London, have been struck from the register of social housing providers.

Deregistered providers may be required to dispose of their Section 106 properties to another registered provider. They are no longer eligible for grant funding from Homes England. Any grant funding they had spent on new homes becomes repayable to the government.

Tenants of deregistered providers lose various rights and protections. For example, deregistered providers are not obliged to be part of the Housing Ombudsman service.

Deregistration is "very consequential and not something we do lightly," Jonathan Walters, deputy chief executive of RSH, told Inside Housing.

"When it comes to deregistration cases, you’re looking at organisations that have failed to take adequate action to address their ongoing non-compliance and meet our registration criteria."

He added: "There are things that could flow from a deregistration, including a provider’s relationship with local authorities."