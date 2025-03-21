Two South East landlords enter merger talks to form 30,000-home group

Two housing associations in the South East of England have entered merger talks to form a 30,000-home group #UKhousing

The target date for the tie-up is October 2025. Paradigm owns almost 17,000 homes in Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

The decision was agreed by the boards this week, Paradigm said in a stock market announcement.

The boards of Paradigm Housing and Settle have agreed to enter into discussions to form a “legal partnership”.

At the same time as the proposed merger, Paradigm announced its plan to buy nearly 3,500 homes in South Buckinghamshire from L&Q, the large London landlord. As a result, the post-merger organisation would own and manage 30,000 homes.

Vicky Savage, executive director – development and sales at L&Q, said: “We have started to discuss the details of a possible transfer to Paradigm, and residents will be formally consulted before a final decision is made. We believe that Paradigm, a locally based organisation, may be better placed to provide an excellent service in the area.

“As an organisation, we consider homes for transfer where they sit outside our core areas of Greater London and Greater Manchester. This supports our strategic decision to focus our activity on areas where we have the greatest concentration of homes, enabling us to provide responsive, joined-up services which offer best value for residents.”

L&Q was unable to comment on the commercial value of the stock.

Settle owns more than 10,000 homes across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and South Cambridgeshire.

Last year, Gavin Cansfield stepped down as chief executive of Settle to take the helm of Moat Homes. He had led Settle since 2015.

In a joint statement, Matthew Bailes, chief executive of Paradigm, and Rod Cahill, interim chief executive of Settle, said: “We are delighted to announce these proposals today. Paradigm and Settle share the same geography and focus on core social housing. Both organisations want to deliver excellent services, high-quality homes and more new affordable homes to help tackle the housing crisis.