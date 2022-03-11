Two-thirds of all Housing Ombudsman investigations into complaint-handling upheld

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The Housing Ombudsman upheld 66% of its investigations into complaint-handling by social landlords between April 2020 and March 2021.
The figures were released in the watchdog’s first annual review of the sector’s performance on complaints, which also warned that poor complaint-handling can “considerably affect the trust residents have in their landlords to put things right”.
The ombudsman investigated 2,185 complaints in 2020-21 and made 3,872 findings.
In 49% of cases, it found full or partial maladministration; the most common areas for complaint were repairs, anti-social behaviour and complaint-handling.
Complaints about complaint-handling, which accounted for 19% of all complaints determined, had an overall uphold rate of 66%.
Complaints about property conditions, including the responsive repairs to rectify the situation, represented the highest category of complaints at 30% of the total.
Uphold rates were 45% and, if the number of reasonable redress findings were included, repairs services did not get it right first time in over 66% of complaints. This report said that these findings suggested that services are not as effective as they should be.
“We consistently found poor record-keeping, missed or unproductive appointments, poor communication, and lack of follow-up as themes within repairs complaints,” the report said.
Medium-sized landlords had the largest rate of property condition complaints at 34%, compared with 32% for large landlords and 24% for small landlords. However, their upheld rate is the lowest at 39%.
According to the report: “Even when factoring in their reasonable redress rate, medium landlords fail to get it right first time less frequently than large or small landlords – 55% as compared to 68% for large landlords and 70% for small landlords.”
In the first survey of the ombudsman’s resident panel, 68% of members scored access to complaints as ‘acceptable’ or ‘above acceptable’.
However, 70% felt more could be done by landlords to improve their complaint-handling and the same proportion felt landlords could do more to raise awareness.
More than 77% of residents felt that landlords could do more to learn from the complaints they receive.
The majority of landlords (94%) surveyed about the ombudsman’s Complaint Handling Code, which sets out good practice on effective complaint-handling, said it was easy to understand and 88% said it was easy to apply.
The review sets out challenges for the sector to overcome, including:
Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “Creating and embedding a culture that values complaints and gives them the appropriate level of priority requires strong leadership and management.
“Our analysis strongly suggests both complaint handling and service delivery need to be improved across our membership.”
He said the uphold rate on complaint-handling “sends a stark message that this is inadequate” across the sector.
“I hope complaint handlers will find our analysis and the accompanying landlord reports of interest, but I strongly encourage senior leaders and governing bodies to use it to facilitate a wider discussion about their organisation’s success in handling complaints and how it can develop its approach,” Mr Blakeway added.
The watchdog has also reviewed and made changes to its Complaint Handling Code, which include increasing the obligations on landlords to raise awareness of the complaints process and the Housing Ombudsman
It also explicitly makes clear that a self-assessment on complaints performance should be completed by social landlords every year.
The changes take effect from 1 April and landlords will have until 1 October to become compliant.
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