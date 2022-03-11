Two-thirds of all Housing Ombudsman investigations into complaint-handling upheld

The figures were released in the watchdog’s first annual review of the sector’s performance on complaints, which also warned that poor complaint-handling can “considerably affect the trust residents have in their landlords to put things right”.

The ombudsman investigated 2,185 complaints in 2020-21 and made 3,872 findings.

In 49% of cases, it found full or partial maladministration; the most common areas for complaint were repairs, anti-social behaviour and complaint-handling.

Complaints about complaint-handling, which accounted for 19% of all complaints determined, had an overall uphold rate of 66%.

Complaints about property conditions, including the responsive repairs to rectify the situation, represented the highest category of complaints at 30% of the total.

Uphold rates were 45% and, if the number of reasonable redress findings were included, repairs services did not get it right first time in over 66% of complaints. This report said that these findings suggested that services are not as effective as they should be.

“We consistently found poor record-keeping, missed or unproductive appointments, poor communication, and lack of follow-up as themes within repairs complaints,” the report said.