Two-thirds of high-rise flats still require EWS1 form, latest data reveals

The figures revealed that between April and June 2023, banks asked for the safety certificate on 4,000 flats in buildings with more than seven storeys (62% of all valuations in this height bracket). This is up from 53% in the previous quarter.

The number of mid-rise blocks (five to six storeys) requiring an EWS1 form also rose, with 5,000 valuations requiring a certificate during the quarter, 32% of all valuations in this height category.

Overall the data, which covers a total of 43,000 valuations, showed that EWS1 forms were required by lenders for 10% of mortgage valuations on flats in the UK, with the number falling sharply for low-rise buildings to just 2%.

Launched in 2019, the EWS1 form was originally devised to help ascertain whether a building taller than 18 metres had dangerous materials in its external walls, with banks requiring the form before they issue a mortgage for the property.

The form was supposed to end uncertainty caused by the publication of a government advice note that said buildings must contain no combustible materials or have their build up demonstrated as safe by a large-scale test.