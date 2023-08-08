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New research by the Local Government Association (LGA) has revealed that 66% of senior housing managers at respondent councils were not yet sufficiently qualified to meet the new requirements.
The research by the LGA, which represents councils, found that the changes are likely to cost councils nearly £18m in the first two years to bring staff up to the new government housing standards.
Following that, it will cost £3.7m a year on an ongoing basis to meet the cost of implementing the new training qualifications.
In addition to the 66% of senior housing managers, a total of 54% of senior housing executives likewise require further qualifications.
As a result of the findings, the LGA is calling on the government to meet the additional costs for implementing these changes to prevent costs falling on over-stretched Housing Revenue Accounts (HRAs).
The LGA pointed out that council housing management teams are already facing significant workforce pressures, which means there is a need for the government to work with the LGA and qualification bodies.
The LGA said that “a comprehensive strategy, delivered to a realistic timetable” is needed.
In addition, local areas must be able to make their own assessments of roles in scope based on their individual workforce profile.
The government has previously said it will consult on an appropriate transitionary period, in part to increase the capacity of education facilities before mandating it as a requirement.
It was announced in February that around 25,000 managers across the English social housing sector will be required to obtain new professional qualifications.
The changes are being introduced as part of the the Social Housing (Regulation) Act, which received royal assent last month.
The act requires managers to receive an appropriate-level housing management qualification regulated by Ofqual equivalent to a Level 4 certificate or Level 5 diploma in housing, or a foundation degree from the CIH.
The amendment said the requirement would apply to “senior housing executives and senior housing managers”.
Executives are defined as an employee or officer who has responsibility for the day-to-day management of the provision of services and is part of the provider’s senior management, and would be required to obtain a foundation degree or Level 5 qualification.
Managers would be required to obtain at least a Level 4 certificate.
It said “senior housing managers” would be determined by reference to the description of the occupation of senior housing and property management published by the IATE.
This includes roles such as voids managers, asset managers and neighbourhood housing managers – broadly defined as individuals “responsible for the management and delivery of housing and property-related services”.
The LGA’s research also found that 62% of respondents reported that they would not feasibly be able to ensure 100% compliance with the required level of qualifications within a two-year period, given their current resources.
A total of 80% anticipated great or moderate disruptive impacts on their recruitment and retention of housing officers as a result of the new requirements, and 68% anticipated a disruptive impact on their service provision.
Linda Taylor, housing spokesperson at the LGA, said: “Councils’ HRAs are already facing unsustainable financial pressures, and this would be an additional burden which risks impacting on councils’ ability to fulfil their roles effectively as housing authorities.”
“In addition, as our research shows, councils need more time to plan and implement these new requirements that are being imposed on them. This is why it is vital government works with us, and that these changes are carefully and properly managed, while being mindful of the significant workforce challenges housing teams are facing right now including recruitment and retention concerns.”
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has been contacted for a response to the figures.
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