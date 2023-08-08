The research by the LGA also found the changes are likely to cost councils nearly £18m in the first two years to bring staff up to the new government standards #ukhousing

As a result of the findings, the LGA is calling on the government to meet the additional costs for implementing these changes to prevent costs falling on over-stretched Housing Revenue Accounts (HRAs).

In addition to the 66% of senior housing managers, a total of 54% of senior housing executives likewise require further qualifications.

Following that, it will cost £3.7m a year on an ongoing basis to meet the cost of implementing the new training qualifications.

The research by the LGA, which represents councils, found that the changes are likely to cost councils nearly £18m in the first two years to bring staff up to the new government housing standards.

The LGA pointed out that council housing management teams are already facing significant workforce pressures, which means there is a need for the government to work with the LGA and qualification bodies.

The LGA said that “a comprehensive strategy, delivered to a realistic timetable” is needed.

In addition, local areas must be able to make their own assessments of roles in scope based on their individual workforce profile.

The government has previously said it will consult on an appropriate transitionary period, in part to increase the capacity of education facilities before mandating it as a requirement.

It was announced in February that around 25,000 managers across the English social housing sector will be required to obtain new professional qualifications.

The changes are being introduced as part of the the Social Housing (Regulation) Act, which received royal assent last month.

The act requires managers to receive an appropriate-level housing management qualification regulated by Ofqual equivalent to a Level 4 certificate or Level 5 diploma in housing, or a foundation degree from the CIH.

The amendment said the requirement would apply to “senior housing executives and senior housing managers”.

Executives are defined as an employee or officer who has responsibility for the day-to-day management of the provision of services and is part of the provider’s senior management, and would be required to obtain a foundation degree or Level 5 qualification.