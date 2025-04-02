Two Welsh landlords merge to create 15,000-home provider

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Welsh landlords Melin Homes and Newport City Homes have merged to form Hedyn, becoming the country’s second-largest housing provider.
In a statement yesterday, the landlords revealed they had formally joined to create a new provider that will manage 15,000 homes across south-east Wales.
Hedyn will operate across five local authorities: Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Newport, Powys and Torfaen.
The top job will be taken on by Paula Kennedy, who was appointed as chief executive of Melin Homes in 2017 and has 28 years of experience in the social housing sector.
Other members of the senior leadership team, announced last August, include executive directors Joanne Kirrane, Gareth Yeoman-Evans and Peter Crockett.
The tie-up follows a lengthy engagement process with over 900 people, which included workshops, testing and stakeholder interviews.
The merger between 10,000-home Newport City Homes and 4,500-home Melin was launched in 2023 in a bid to build the organisations’ financial capacity and resilience.
Hedyn is the Welsh word for seed, and the landlord said its name symbolised growth, new beginnings and the potential for positive change.
Ms Kennedy said: “Everyone deserves a safe warm home, a place they love and a community they belong to. The demand for homes has never been higher. The decisions we make today matter more than they ever have.
“That is why we decided to merge Melin Homes and Newport City Homes, to create a new organisation, set up to better achieve these aims.
“By joining together, we’re using our expertise, scale and local knowledge to deliver excellent customer services that meet the needs of our residents, communities and future generations.
“We are writing to all our customers with more information about Hedyn and the merger, to help guide them through the change.”
Earlier this year, Coastal Housing Group and RHA Wales merged to create new landlord Beacon Cymru Group. It owns and manages 9,000 homes across South Wales.
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