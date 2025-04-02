Two Welsh landlords merge to create 15,000-home provider

In a statement yesterday, the landlords revealed they had formally joined to create a new provider that will manage 15,000 homes across south-east Wales.

Hedyn will operate across five local authorities: Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Newport, Powys and Torfaen.

The top job will be taken on by Paula Kennedy, who was appointed as chief executive of Melin Homes in 2017 and has 28 years of experience in the social housing sector.