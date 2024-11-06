Two Welsh landlords merge to form 5,200-home landlord

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Cadwyn Housing Association officially joined Cadarn Housing Group on 1 November.
Cadwyn Housing Association, which owns 1,447 homes and manages a further 641 around Cardiff, officially joined Cadarn Housing Group on 1 November.
It joined as a sister organisation to Newydd Housing Association, meaning both Newydd and Cadwyn now operate as subsidiaries within the group.
Cadarn, which owns 3,067 homes across South and Mid Wales, said the partnership “strengthens the financial resilience” of Cadwyn and Newydd, “enhancing their ability to provide high-quality, affordable homes while renewing and maintaining existing properties”.
It said “they aim to better spread business risks and strengthen relationships with stakeholders” by joining forces, while “remaining committed to their local bases and the communities they serve”.
Cadarn said that allowing both organisations to operate as separate legal entities meant they could “maintain their unique identities while benefiting from shared expertise and resources”.
Jason Wroe, chief executive of Cadarn, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Cadwyn into our group as a sister organisation to Newydd.
“This is a major milestone, not only as we celebrate 50 years of Cadarn, but also as we look ahead to a future of collaboration.
“By working together, we can share expertise, resources, and become more efficient, while keeping our tenants at the heart of everything we do.”
David Hayhoe, retiring chief executive of Cadwyn, said, “As Cadwyn embarks on this exciting new chapter as part of the Cadarn housing group, I want to extend my best wishes to the group and to Cadwyn.
“This partnership represents a powerful opportunity for both organisations to thrive, share resources and achieve even greater success in the future.
“I have no doubt that Cadwyn’s values and commitment to its tenants will continue to flourish within Cadarn, and I look forward to seeing the positive outcomes this partnership will bring for tenants and communities. I wish everyone involved the very best of luck as they move forward together.”
A number of mergers has been announced in the Welsh social housing sector, including Pobl and Linc Cymru, and Coastal Housing Group and RHA Wales.
Pobl and Linc Cymru formally came together in April to create a new expanded landlord that will manage more than 23,000 homes.
Coastal and RHA are still in talks to become a new 10,000-home association.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Wales round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories