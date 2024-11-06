Two Welsh landlords merge to form 5,200-home landlord

It joined as a sister organisation to Newydd Housing Association, meaning both Newydd and Cadwyn now operate as subsidiaries within the group.

Cadwyn Housing Association, which owns 1,447 homes and manages a further 641 around Cardiff, officially joined Cadarn Housing Group on 1 November.

Cadarn, which owns 3,067 homes across South and Mid Wales, said the partnership “strengthens the financial resilience” of Cadwyn and Newydd, “enhancing their ability to provide high-quality, affordable homes while renewing and maintaining existing properties”.

It said “they aim to better spread business risks and strengthen relationships with stakeholders” by joining forces, while “remaining committed to their local bases and the communities they serve”.

Cadarn said that allowing both organisations to operate as separate legal entities meant they could “maintain their unique identities while benefiting from shared expertise and resources”.

Jason Wroe, chief executive of Cadarn, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Cadwyn into our group as a sister organisation to Newydd.

“This is a major milestone, not only as we celebrate 50 years of Cadarn, but also as we look ahead to a future of collaboration.