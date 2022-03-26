Two years on from Everyone In, let’s keep the collaborative spirit alive says @StMungos chief executive @SteveDouglasCBE #UKhousing

In total we supported about 4,500 people – on top of the roughly 3,200 people we support daily and about 32,000 people annually – and managed 30 hotels, with teams of outreach workers and support staff mobilising to offer advice and support wherever needed.

“It was great to see housing associations reconnect with their original purpose: to be there for communities and support some of society’s most vulnerable people”

I joined St Mungo’s in July of that year, and we were already running a host of hotels and reconfigured our services to provide support in secure and safe environments.

According to government statistics, within a matter of weeks, roughly 37,000 people were provided with secure accommodation and immediate support. We know that the response saved lives.

On this day two years ago, the ‘ Everyone In’ letter was sent to all local authorities in England and triggered an unprecedented response to street homelessness.

This was a pretty universal response mirrored by homelessness charities, local authorities and partners across the country. It was a public health emergency and we saw genuine collaboration between the health and housing sectors, as well as between local, regional and national government.

It was great to see housing associations reconnect with their original purpose: to be there for communities and support some of society’s most vulnerable people.

The barriers came down. Social housing providers operated with a new level of flexibility around allocations and eligibility policies, working in partnership with each other, as well as with local authorities, on a scale not seen before.

In Liverpool, for example, housing associations pooled together their vacant properties to allocate homes to get people off the streets and into safe accommodation.

Following collaboration with local councils and charities, 1,000 properties were given to more than 2,000 people, with people given choice about where they wanted to live.

“There is a reputational imperative for housing associations to get this right”

This pooling of properties was replicated elsewhere, with member groups such as Homes for Cathy leading the way in inspiring the sector to join forces in the prevention and relief of homelessness.

The actions confirmed there is a role that housing associations can and do play in supporting communities and helping their resilience.

Two years later, as we learn to live with coronavirus, what is the landscape like now?