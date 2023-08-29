Before I get started, it’s important to set the scene. Although some ‘green’ policies seem to have been watered down, decarbonisation is still well and truly here to stay. Don’t worry, I’m not going to get into the whole ULEZ debate, although the conversations and attention ULEZ has received in recent weeks supports my question: why is most of the focus on reducing car usage and emissions when the 26 million homes in England produce more carbon emissions than all the cars on our roads?

So, what’s changed? And what are the key challenges and opportunities of retrofit that have emerged over the past two years?

Almost two years ago, a group of 30 social housing tenants published a set of recommendations that set out how housing associations should tackle climate change and deal with residents in the process.

Social housing: One in six of all homes are social rented, so it makes sense to start here so we can decarbonise at scale. There are also higher rates of fuel poverty in the social rented sector, so energy efficiency measures are likely to have a greater impact and help bring people out of fuel poverty.

Scale: We know that social housing providers are planning to invest huge amounts in retrofit over the next 20 to 30 years, but is it enough? Savills estimates that on average, it’ll cost £22,000 to retrofit each home. If you apply that figure across the four million social rented homes, we’re going to need to invest £88bn. We also know that the £22,000 estimate is likely to be much lower than what’s needed, so £88bn is best-case scenario.

Supply chain: The current supply chain for retrofit products remains underdeveloped, with most of the key components produced overseas resulting in supply uncertainties and price fluctuation. As social housing providers we can use our significant investment and guaranteed future demand to provide businesses with the confidence to scale up production and develop manufacturing facilities closer to home. This will also help to boost the local economy in and around the communities we serve. There’s already substantial potential investment linked to environmental, social and governance from businesses such as Octopus, Aviva and Lloyds.

“Savills estimates that on average, it’ll cost £22,000 to retrofit each home. If you apply that figure across the four million social rented homes, we’re going to need to invest £88bn”

Skills: Having a strong supply chain is one thing but we need to develop the skills so we can install green technologies and maintain this equipment. As well as the opportunity this provides local communities, we need to train thousands of gas engineers so they’re able to make the transition to maintaining low-carbon heating systems. We know from experience that we need to provide our customers with the skills and knowledge as they adapt to a new way of living in low-carbon homes.

Shared supply: For existing homes, one of the key challenges is that there are nine million homes in the UK that need their electrical supply decoupling before we can install low-carbon technology such as heat pumps and electric vehicle chargers. This is because the supply going into the property is shared with a neighbour, in effect reducing the load capacity by 50%.