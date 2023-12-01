UAE-based developer buys up London firm in £230m deal

Aldar Properties has snapped up London Square in a multimillion-pound acquisition that marks the firm’s first deal outside of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Aldar is the largest real estate group in Abu Dhabi and one of the largest in the MENA.

Aldar, which is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, said the deal is aligned with its strategic vision of “expanding into key and mature international markets”.

London Square had recently announced the acquisition of a 550-home site in south-east London for a £180m housing scheme.

This latest deal was struck between the firms as they believe there is “a shared vision and approach to creating world-class developments, anchored in high-quality design, sustainability and customer service excellence”.