UAE-owned London developer reports increased losses as building safety delays ‘significantly curtail’ new projects

House builder London Square has posted a pre-tax loss of £12.7m in its latest accounts, two years after its acquisition by a United Arab Emirates-based developer.
The firm also highlighted the impact of Building Safety Regulator delays, which “significantly curtailed” its ability to start new projects and impacted delivery and revenue.
In its accounts for the year ending 31 December 2025, London Square said it had made “significant upfront investments” to scale up the business, which constrained its operating profit.
London Square reported an operating profit of £6.5m and a net loss of £20.5m, up from £10.8m in the previous year.
Its pre-tax loss also rose from £10.2m in 2024 to £12.7m in 2025, according to the annual report.
The firm said this was in line with its business plan, but is “not reflective of the underlying profitability of operations, which directors look forward to reporting in future years as growth normalises”.
During 2025, the group delivered 484 homes across 15 developments, down from 608 homes in 2024.
Its revenue for the year was £343.6m, marking a 61% increase on 2024, which was driven by the completion of its developments in Nine Elms and Croydon “with a significant reduction in affordable and build-to-rent units recognised in the year”.
In the previous year, London Square had seen “higher than usual” delivery of affordable and build-to-rent homes.
The firm said it recognises the importance of increasing its portfolio of affordable housing partners, and that providing affordable housing supports its business growth plan.
Throughout 2025, London Square expanded its relationship with Homes for Wandsworth and added Wandle Housing to its roster of affordable housing partners.
“We concluded these transactions within a difficult year and challenging market conditions,” the accounts said.
The firm’s development spend “decreased markedly” from £543m in 2024 to £366m last year.
“This was almost wholly attributable to the significant impact that the new building safety regime and Gateway approvals system has had on our industry,” the report said.
London Square said delays of between nine and 12 months in Gateway 2 approvals “placed unprecedented strain on the sector”.
However, the firm noted a “marked improvement” in the approvals process towards the end of 2025. In January, the BSR said it had tripled its rate of Gateway 2 decisions in the last quarter of 2025.
London Square was acquired by Aldar Properties, the largest real estate group in Abu Dhabi, at the end of 2023 in a deal worth £230m.
Adam Lawrence, chief executive officer of London Square, said in the annual report: “To support a successful and prudent scaling of the business, significant upfront investments continue to be made in staff, sales and marketing capabilities and operational matters including digitisation and systems alignment with Aldar.
“Corresponding financing costs from the increased operations are expensed in the current year, with the associated profits to be recognised in future years as developments complete.”
He added: “These expenses underpin future growth in profitability, which will be recognised in line with our accounting policies in the coming years as the associated developments are delivered.”
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