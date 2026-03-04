UK certification body for construction products has accreditation suspended

It therefore has oversight of the BBA, which is the construction sector’s independent certification body for demonstrating compliance with building regulations.

UKAS is the national accreditation body for the United Kingdom, appointed by the government, to assess organisations that provide certification, testing, inspection and calibration services.

The suspension by UKAS means that the BBA currently cannot issue safety certificates to building products manufacturers.

An update on the BBA’s website reads: “On 26 February 2026, we were notified that UKAS has instigated a temporary suspension of the BBA’s accreditation status, due to a change in corporate structure in 2025.

“This means that at present, we are unable to issue certificates under the accreditation status.

“The issues identified are administrative-only in nature, concerning company documentation and do not in any way relate to the organisation’s competency or ability to function as a certification body.

“Work continues as usual and that we do not anticipate this temporary suspension having an impact on the overall certification process.”

The suspension comes a little over a week after the government unveiled sweeping changes to the UK’s product regulatory regime, saying “too little has changed” since the Grenfell fire.

The Construction Products Reform White Paper, published last week, outlines plans to close regulatory gaps and strengthen oversight of the system.