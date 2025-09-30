UK cities call for £3bn brownfield viability fund and stricter definition of affordable rent

Key Cities, a cross-party network of 25 cities and towns across England and Wales, has published the results of a housebuilding survey with its members, as well as with decision-makers in the public and private sectors.

The report found that the biggest obstacle to increasing housebuilding faced by members was viability at 27%, followed by land availability at 19%, both developer delays and skills shortages at 14%, and the planning system at 6%.

Nearly 90% of survey respondents said that the shortage of affordable and social housing in their areas was “critical” or “extremely critical” – with the report emphasising the ongoing loss of existing affordable homes through the Right to Buy scheme.

Among its recommendations, the group called for a £3bn land and infrastructure viability fund to break the “land value inflation bottleneck”.

The fund could be created by consolidating unspent Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) receipts, existing brownfield grants and additional funding from the National Wealth Fund.

It would simplify funding streams and support remediation and infrastructure on brownfield and grey belt land, making it easier to empower local authorities with streamlined, centralised access to capital and the power to drive development.