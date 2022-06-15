UK global ‘outlier’ on ‘stay put’ policy, expert tells Grenfell Inquiry

The inquiry heard that though each US state has its own regulations, a national body called the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) “exercised huge influence” in the way that fire safety is implemented across the country.

It heard that the US follows higher standards of fire safety, including through use of sprinklers, phased evacuations and putting two staircases in buildings.

“As opposed to the UK where you have the prevalence of functional requirements… in the United States you do have the option for performance-based design, but the primary means of delivering fire safety is a very strong and strict and prescriptive regime,” Professor Torero said.

He said the codes followed in the US are “effectively prescriptive codes with an option of minor departures”. He agreed

he US has a similar large-scale fire test – NFPA 285 – to the one in the UK: BS 8414.

In a submission to the inquiry about the regulatory system in the US, the NFPA said: “[The NFPA 285] test is similar to BS 8414 and is mandated for use predominantly on high-rise buildings where a combustible component may make up part of the building’s exterior wall assembly.

“Having a rigorous test is not enough to control the fire risk. It’s important to ensure that what is specified as well as installed is the same as what is tested.”

When questioned, Professor Torero agreed that the NFPA 285 was not the best way to assess external facade fire performance.

“A test is a test. A test provides you with information, but as a criteria that serves for acceptance, the only thing it does is it cuts a tail. It doesn’t provide you with a robust methodology for acceptance,” he said, agreeing that this means the only thing the test does is exclude the worst-performing systems.

He said you are left with systems “which could be potentially very bad, but nevertheless are capable of passing the test”.

“The only thing you can say at the end when you apply those tests is that if it fails the tests, it is absolutely terrible,” Professor Torero stated.

He said earlier that the NFPA 285 was used in an otherwise “rigid” system in the US, whereas in the UK, the test is open to interpretation.

“If you have a complicated situation that has multiple variables and you’re incorporating that into a system that allows multiple solutions, the possibility of making a mistake is enormous,” Professor Torero explained.

The NFPA said its submission: “The US are faced with many of the same challenges as the UK when it comes to fire safety of high-rise buildings.

“Both countries have responded to the challenge through regulatory requirements, including use of facade fire testing. Some of the biggest differences may be found in the enforcement of the requirements.”

Professor Torero said he agreed with this.