Since 1997, the UK Housing Awards have shone a light on the teams and individuals whose commitment and work has made an impact on the people and communities they serve.

The UK Housing Awards 2021 took place on 25 November at InterContinental London – The O2. The awards were presented by comedian Sally Phillips, with winners announced across 19 categories, including projects that have sought to eliminate homelessness, campaigns to enable residents to upskill and enter the workforce, effective climate change initiatives and many more.

The judging panel represented an array of leading voices from across the sector, who assessed the entries, created the shortlists and decided on the winners over two judging days.

Well done to all our winners.