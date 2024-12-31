UK Housing Awards 2024: the winners

In the following pages, you can read about some of the best work being done in the social housing sector.

For the 27th year in a row, the UK Housing Awards are putting the spotlight on organisations and teams delivering exceptional services for residents and communities. The categories showcase what the sector can achieve, and the many forms that takes – from use of data and delivering supported housing, to partnership working approaches to building homes.

The need is clearer than ever. When editor Martin Hilditch wrote an introduction to last year’s awards, he talked about new figures showing nearly 140,000 children were living in temporary accommodation. Shockingly, this has risen another 15% in just one year; now almost 160,000 children live in temporary accommodation.

The start of new consumer regulations in England this year had some crucial lessons on what is going wrong. But all this makes it even more important to talk about what is working well and delivering really good outcomes for tenants.

Let’s not forget the crucial role the sector already plays in communities across the UK. The focus of these awards is on social landlords, charities and partners – it’s about celebrating success. And it’s about helping other landlords learn from it and replicate it, to improve services across the sector.

Thanks to our sponsors and judges for their support in making the awards such a success this year. And congratulations to our winners. Here are their stories.

Jess McCabe, deputy editor, Inside Housing