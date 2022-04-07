UK housing market echoes other countries’ COVID-19 experiences

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A newly published international study on housing market policy and COVID-19 helps to shed light on the UK’s recent experience by comparing it to seven other nations. Hal Pawson and Kenneth Gibb set out the learning
Latest data suggests that in the last 12 months to February 2022 UK house prices were up by between 10.8% (Halifax) and 12.6% (Nationwide).
This strong, real-terms increase is against a background of an exploding cost of living crisis and the upward forward trajectory of interest rates. And all this after COVID-19.
We know that housing markets have been hugely disturbed by the pandemic. What this means precisely is not that easy to pin down, but our newly published international study on housing market policy and COVID-19 helps to shed light on the UK’s recent experience by setting it against that in seven other nations (Australia, the US, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, Spain and Ireland).
Despite dire official house price predictions at the start of the pandemic in the UK, Canada and Australia to name three countries, housing markets rebounded – and more – after the initial lockdown across the Anglosphere. The first diagram (below) shows the dramatic 2020-21 increases across most of the nations covered in our report.
After only a brief dip in 2020, rents also took off in most Anglophone countries as the initial COVID-19 crisis subsided, rising ahead of wages in five of the countries studied (including the UK – see the second diagram below). This is very different to the global financial crisis in 2007-08.
Sustained rising housing prices and rents not only confounded expectations but also further worsened already stressed affordability. What drove higher prices and rents?
At the same time, several countries also adopted specific interventions: the UK enjoyed mortgage market payment holidays or deferrals and stamp duty relief on transactions.
These interventions turned out to be unnecessary and may have further overheated the market.
Perhaps in 2020 it was felt it had to be done but the eventual outcome also reflects a shortage of well-designed housing policy instruments to work with.
What happened in the Anglosphere has played out quite differently elsewhere. In Germany, relatively robust pre-2020 price growth continued thereafter. Their rental market likewise appears relatively unaffected, with rent inflation moderating in 2020 and 2021.
To an extent this probably reflects the country’s unusually stable and resilient economy and housing system, a tradition of conservative mortgage lending, and a stronger social safety net.
In Spain, in contrast, price growth was subdued throughout and rents generally declined in nominal terms. For Spain, a key factor affecting both economy and the housing market during the crisis has been the heavy damage sustained by the key tourism sector.
Further reflection on the UK experience is that the affordability-reducing impacts of rising housing costs will reinforce existing inequalities. This reminds us that housing under current policy settings can be both a site and driver of inequalities.
However, the past two years also show that if there is a will, large-scale housing and income protection interventions can be done quickly and effectively.
Finally, do note that our report also explores international comparative evidence on pandemic rental regulation, homelessness responses and income protection measures.
Professor Hal Pawson, professor of housing research and policy, and associate director, City Futures Research Centre, University of New South Wales, Sydney; Professor Ken Gibb, director and principal investigator, UK Collaborative Centre for Housing Evidence
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