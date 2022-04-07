UK housing market echoes other countries’ COVID-19 experiences

Latest data suggests that in the last 12 months to February 2022 UK house prices were up by between 10.8% (Halifax) and 12.6% (Nationwide).

This strong, real-terms increase is against a background of an exploding cost of living crisis and the upward forward trajectory of interest rates. And all this after COVID-19.

We know that housing markets have been hugely disturbed by the pandemic. What this means precisely is not that easy to pin down, but our newly published international study on housing market policy and COVID-19 helps to shed light on the UK’s recent experience by setting it against that in seven other nations (Australia, the US, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, Spain and Ireland).