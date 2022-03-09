UK Housing Review: Right to Buy branded a ‘strategic failure’

The analysis, which forms part of the Chartered Institute of Housing’s (CIH) annual research report on the housing sector, outlined how the Right to Buy has led to a decline in the social rent sector and a growth of the private rented sector in the UK.

According to the analysis, a “cautious estimate” would indicate that up to 40% (1.1 million) of homes sold through the Right to Buy are now rented out privately.

These statistics undermine the ambition of Right to Buy to boost homeownership, the research said.

The transfer of stock to the private rented market also contributed to growing inequalities as social homes benefit from investment in energy efficiency and Decent Homes initiatives, while private rented homes on the same estate fall behind, it added.