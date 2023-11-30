UK MPs told to help Scottish tenants with social energy tariff

In a report, the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) said that social tenants in Scotland are skipping meals, disconnecting their energy supplies, and cutting back on visiting friends and family to make ends meet.

It cited a recent survey of 700 West of Scotland Housing Association tenants, which found that 86% felt worse off than this time last year, while 95% said they were struggling with the costs of putting food on the table and heating their home.

As of September 2023, only 8% of social tenants felt as though the cost of living crisis was easing.

A total of 85% of those surveyed found that the crisis has had an adverse impact on their health, with two-thirds of them also saying their mental health had worsened.

Two in five tenants admitted to skipping meals, while 28% are cutting back on fruit and vegetables.