UK needs up to 50,000 homes for older people per year, study finds

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Up to a quarter of all new homes should be targeted at older people, a new report claims.
The Mayhew Review concluded that up to 50,000 new homes will be needed for older people each year, to tackle the housing and care crises.
The new homes, if designed to help the ageing population, could help people live more active and healthier lives. The UK is expected to have more than 17 million people over the age of 65 by 2040.
Led by Les Mayhew, head of global research at the International Longevity Centre (ILC) UK and a professor of statistics at Bayes Business School, the review called on the government to initiate an accelerated programme to construct older-people’s housing, as a “meagre” 7,000 are currently built annually.
Commenting on the report, Professor Mayhew said: “The UK is failing to adapt to the far-reaching changes to society caused by an ageing population.
“The growth in older people far outstrips the growth in age-appropriate housing – with fundamental change needed in the way we provide care and housing to those in their later years.
“Our findings show that we need to aim big and hit the 50,000 mark on a yearly basis when it comes to new homes for older people. If we do so, the benefits will be huge – for the health and well-being of older people, for the NHS, and for younger people getting on the housing ladder.”
The government set out plans to expand housing-with-care for older people in a string of white papers at the end of 2021 and start of 2022, including on levelling up and social care, but is yet to act on these commitments.
According to the ILC, as many as 6.2 million older people are set to live alone by 2040. With half of them aged 80 and over, this could exacerbate the loneliness epidemic and stretch social services to breaking point.
Damian Green MP, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Longevity, said: “Professor Mayhew’s report provides a stark illustration of the current mismatch between the needs of our ageing population and the housing and care options on offer.
“We’re not just talking about a drop in the ocean in terms of the new homes needed for older people, we’re talking about tens of thousands that need building each year.”
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