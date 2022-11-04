UK needs up to 50,000 homes for older people per year, study finds

The Mayhew Review concluded that up to 50,000 new homes will be needed for older people each year, to tackle the housing and care crises.

The new homes, if designed to help the ageing population, could help people live more active and healthier lives. The UK is expected to have more than 17 million people over the age of 65 by 2040.

Led by Les Mayhew, head of global research at the International Longevity Centre (ILC) UK and a professor of statistics at Bayes Business School, the review called on the government to initiate an accelerated programme to construct older-people’s housing, as a “meagre” 7,000 are currently built annually.