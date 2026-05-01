UK plans to tackle ‘spark gap’ falling behind pace of climate change, says heat pump CEO

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The UK government’s efforts to reduce the ratio of gas to electricity costs is happening too slowly to keep up with climate change, a heat pump firm boss has said.
Philip Ord, chief executive of Swedish manufacturer Qvantum’s UK operations, told Inside Housing that heat pump uptake in the UK is slower than in Europe due to historic reliance on cheap gas and high electricity prices, which make it more expensive to switch.
He pointed out that the difference in prices between the energy sources in the UK, known as the “spark gap”, is the worst on the continent, and the traditional link between the cost of the fuels should be scrapped.
Cutting levies for companies producing renewable energy and products would be “massive”, Mr Ord added.
But he said paying for this by putting up the price of gas through taxation would plunge many people into fuel poverty and be politically difficult.
“The government talk with their pocket, with their wallet,” he said.
“If you’re going to be put into fuel poverty by a government saying, ‘we’re going to double the price of gas, but hey, we’re going to decarbonise society’, you’re less likely to vote for someone who’s going to... put you into fuel poverty.”
Asked if this is holding the government back, he said he believes Ed Miliband, the energy secretary, is “doing all he can within his term”.
He pointed out that the Warm Homes Plan and Future Homes Standard had been planned for a long time, though he acknowledged there is a view among those in politics that the Iran war, which pushed up gas prices, was a particularly apt time to launch the former.
“I think the government is doing all they can within their term, bearing in mind they’re looking over their shoulder, thinking, ‘I want to be re-elected,’” he said.
“So it’s a tough one for them to do radical things in what is such a short space of time.”
Mr Ord said he would not comment on Reform, which wants to scrap net zero and all renewable subsidies.
He said the government is “working really hard” to decouple the price of electricity and gas, as renewable electricity is cheaper to generate and only needs a supply of solar photons and wind. The government is also trying to close the “spark gap”, which would decrease the running costs of heat pumps massively.
Mr Ord added: “It is happening, but it’s happening at a pace that doesn’t match the pace of climate change.”
Mr Ord acknowledged that changes to the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS), which funds heat pump installations, will mean perhaps another 100-200,000 households will start to consider using this.
But he urged the government to focus on areas where people cannot make the choice to switch as easily.
“Honestly speaking, the [BUS] only applies to people who are wealthy enough, who have money, who will choose to do the right thing, early adopters,” he said.
“How are you going to tackle the 50,000 people, the 500,000 homes that haven’t got that choice? That’s the bit where we need to see more of an incentive placed on the market.”
Asked if there could be actions that would support social housing providers, such as loans to buy heat pumps, Mr Ord said this kind of scheme would work very well. He suggested models that treat heat as a service would also be a way of decarbonising that does not involve a huge upfront cost to a provider.
This type of scheme would see the technology bought and maintained by a third party, such as a financial institution, and leased back to a social housing provider, which would pay to use the technology and ultimately buy it back over a longer time period.
In Europe, governments have provided long-term loans to social housing providers to help landlords decarbonise.
Heat pumps use electricity to keep housing warm. The government has a target for one in two UK homes to be using the tech by 2040, in order to meet net zero goals.
But progress is slow. In 2024 heat pumps were used in only 1% of UK homes, despite the number of installations rising by more than 50%, according to the Climate Change Committee (CCC) 2025 report.
The CCC warned that scaling up use of the technology is one of the biggest risks in meeting the UK’s 2030 target of reducing gas emissions by 68%.
The UK also had the lowest sales and stock per 1,000 households that year compared to the rest of Europe, a report by the European Heat Pump Association last year revealed.
Around 12% of European households use the technology. Four of the five countries with the highest uptake are in Scandinavia, according to the group’s analysis.
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