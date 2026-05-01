UK plans to tackle ‘spark gap’ falling behind pace of climate change, says heat pump CEO

But he said paying for this by putting up the price of gas through taxation would plunge many people into fuel poverty and be politically difficult.

He pointed out that the difference in prices between the energy sources in the UK, known as the “spark gap”, is the worst on the continent, and the traditional link between the cost of the fuels should be scrapped.

Philip Ord, chief executive of Swedish manufacturer Qvantum’s UK operations, told Inside Housing that heat pump uptake in the UK is slower than in Europe due to historic reliance on cheap gas and high electricity prices, which make it more expensive to switch.

“The government talk with their pocket, with their wallet,” he said.

“If you’re going to be put into fuel poverty by a government saying, ‘we’re going to double the price of gas, but hey, we’re going to decarbonise society’, you’re less likely to vote for someone who’s going to... put you into fuel poverty.”

Asked if this is holding the government back, he said he believes Ed Miliband, the energy secretary, is “doing all he can within his term”.

He pointed out that the Warm Homes Plan and Future Homes Standard had been planned for a long time, though he acknowledged there is a view among those in politics that the Iran war, which pushed up gas prices, was a particularly apt time to launch the former.

“I think the government is doing all they can within their term, bearing in mind they’re looking over their shoulder, thinking, ‘I want to be re-elected,’” he said.

“So it’s a tough one for them to do radical things in what is such a short space of time.”

Mr Ord said he would not comment on Reform, which wants to scrap net zero and all renewable subsidies.

He said the government is “working really hard” to decouple the price of electricity and gas, as renewable electricity is cheaper to generate and only needs a supply of solar photons and wind. The government is also trying to close the “spark gap”, which would decrease the running costs of heat pumps massively.

Mr Ord added: “It is happening, but it’s happening at a pace that doesn’t match the pace of climate change.”