Immigration policies in the UK are making migrants, asylum seekers and refugees “destitute by design”, a report has concluded #UKhousing

The latter includes extending the move-on period for newly-recognised refugees from 28 to 56 days.

The groups have made several recommendations to the government, including strictly time-limiting the application of no recourse to public funds (NRPF) conditions for those on routes to settlement in the UK and tackling the “acute housing challenges” faced by asylum seekers and refugees in the UK.

The report, called The Effects of UK Immigration, Asylum and Refugee Policy on Poverty, found that this approach is not only ineffective, but it pushes costs on to local authorities, public service providers and the voluntary sector which step in to support people at risk of destitution.

This is despite there being “little evidence that this would indeed be a deterrent”, the authors said.

The joint report, published on Tuesday and co-authored by the All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs) on poverty and on migration, stated that it is “hard to avoid the conclusion that policy is sometimes designed to push people into poverty in the hope that it will deter others from moving to the UK”.

The report found that due to a number of changes to immigration policy in recent years the number of people affected by these issues has “increased significantly” and the costs to local authorities, service providers and the voluntary sector have also increased.

The APPGs heard evidence and took testimonies from organisations that work in the poverty and migration sectors, academia and local government, as well as from people with lived experience of migrating to the UK.

“Those we heard from were desperate to work and contribute to society, to stand on their own two feet and, where possible, to reduce their reliance on the state.

“Instead they often find themselves prevented from doing so by immigration policies that can leave them trapped in poverty and destitution,” the authors said.

One asylum seeker surviving on £9 a week said they had passed out from hunger.

The report highlighted housing issues faced by both UK-born households and low-income migrant households, including a limited supply of social housing, housing benefits that have failed to keep pace with rising costs, insecure and poor-quality housing in the private rental sector.

But it stated that as with access to social security, some groups of migrants in the UK face significant additional challenges.

The report said: “Those subject to NRPF restrictions, or without secure immigration status, are ineligible either for social housing or for housing-related benefits.

“This can force them to accept overcrowded or unsafe housing, and puts them at greater risk of homelessness.

“If they are at risk of homelessness, or become homeless, they may be unable to access the ‘last resort’ safety nets that exist to prevent homelessness and provide emergency accommodation and are more likely to end up sleeping on the street as a result.”