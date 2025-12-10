UK residential valuation boss at JLL to retire next year after nearly three decades

Mr Petty will leave his role as head of UK residential valuation, which he has held for 12 years, on 31 March 2026. Lauren Hunt, currently deputy head, will then take over Mr Petty’s role.

Mr Petty began his career in commercial property in 1989 when he qualified as a surveyor at Drivers Jonas, before moving to King Sturge, which then merged with JLL.

Alongside his role at JLL, Mr Petty has been on the board of several housing providers, including RHP, Dolphin Living and Anchor.

He is currently on the board at Watford Community Housing and a board observer at Riverside Group.