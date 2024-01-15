UK Treasury consults on devolving powers for Scottish Building Safety Levy

In a joint consultation, the Treasury and Scottish government said both administrations face “a similar challenge” to funding remediation works and the tax would complement proposals under way in England.

Tax-raising powers will have to be approved by Westminster before the devolved Scottish government can introduce them. Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf said he would seek the power to introduce such a levy in September 2023.

The proposals for a Scottish levy would see developers taxed to raise money for the replacement of dangerous cladding.

In England, the levy will apply to new residential buildings, with revenues – expected to be £3bn over 10 years – used to fund remediation of unsafe buildings. A UK-wide levy was ruled out owing to differences in England and Scotland’s housing markets and building control systems.

The Scottish government proposes to bring in the levy on a national basis, as opposed to the English system, which will see revenue collected by local authorities. Revenue Scotland would act as the tax collection body.

In devolving the powers, the UK government said it would consider the potential for the tax to create economic distortions and arbitrage within the single UK housebuilding market.

Once an agreement with the UK government has been reached over the powers, the Scottish government intends to consult on the design of its levy.

There are several proposed exemptions to the levy in England, including affordable housing and small developments of less than 10 units.