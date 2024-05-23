UKREiiF: Salford mayor ‘worried’ about housing associations due to lack of guidance on LHA

Speaking at the annual UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) conference on Wednesday, Mr Dennett said: “At the moment, we have no certainty of what government is going to do on the Local Housing Allowance.

“They’ve upgraded it for one year. If they don’t continue that journey, we’re going to be evicting social tenants from social housing, because they won’t be able to afford to pay the rent and the associated service charges,” he said.

The panel was discussing ‘estate renewal in the new era of regeneration and housing delivery’.