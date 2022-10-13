UK’s first 3D-printed affordable housing scheme to be built in Lancashire

A 3D-printed house is built by first designing the structure on a computer. This file controls the movements of an on-site machine. Workers pour construction material, such as cement, into the machine. The concrete mix is then pumped through tubes and dispersed (printed) in layers to form a three-dimensional object.

According to Building for Humanity, the accuracy of the printed superstructure allows other building components, such as doors, windows, floors and roofs, to be built off-site and brought to site during the print sequence.

Scott Moon, founder of Building for Humanity, said: “We are delighted to be working with [Harcourt Technologies] and using this technology to deliver truly affordable housing that has the potential to revolutionise affordable housing across the UK.

“Our aim is to ensure quality housing is accessible to everyone through our unique affordable housing model. The model is simple: to create a charitable housing institute that is driven by human fulfilment and well-being, rather than profit.”

Kath Pratt, the head of housing at Hyndburn Council, said: “This is a really exciting housing project, with the proposed development adopting a new method of construction using innovative 3D concrete-printing technology currently installed at Accrington and Rossendale College. In addition, the 46 dwellings and community centre will be net-zero carbon.”

Building for Humanity is a community interest company incorporated in 2017. According to its website, it is currently working with several councils to retrofit stock or build new affordable homes on former council-owned sites.