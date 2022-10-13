UK’s first 3D-printed affordable housing scheme to be built in Lancashire

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An affordable housing scheme in Lancashire aimed at veterans and low-income families is set to become the UK’s first 3D-printed development.
The £6m housing project planned for Charter Street in Accrington will pioneer the use of concrete-printing technology, according to Building for Humanity, a non-profit provider.
Work on the consented scheme is expected to start next spring. It comprises 46 “eco homes” and a mix of apartments and houses alongside a community centre, training hub and private and communal gardens.
In addition to producing less waste, the developer said the technology would lower costs and build times, taking “half the time” of traditional construction methods.
The Charter Street site was owned by Hyndburn Borough Council, but last month the local authority agreed to sell it to the housing provider for £200,000.
It had originally agreed to donate the land, but Building for Humanity’s business model has changed since then. The community interest company has now agreed in principle to give the council 50% nomination rights, stressing it wants to support the council in “meeting local housing needs”.
The provider has partnered with Harcourt Technologies, a team of architects, engineers and programmers who have been “quietly developing” the technology over the past 18 months in preparation for its commercial roll-out in the UK and Ireland.
A 3D-printed house is built by first designing the structure on a computer. This file controls the movements of an on-site machine. Workers pour construction material, such as cement, into the machine. The concrete mix is then pumped through tubes and dispersed (printed) in layers to form a three-dimensional object.
According to Building for Humanity, the accuracy of the printed superstructure allows other building components, such as doors, windows, floors and roofs, to be built off-site and brought to site during the print sequence.
Scott Moon, founder of Building for Humanity, said: “We are delighted to be working with [Harcourt Technologies] and using this technology to deliver truly affordable housing that has the potential to revolutionise affordable housing across the UK.
“Our aim is to ensure quality housing is accessible to everyone through our unique affordable housing model. The model is simple: to create a charitable housing institute that is driven by human fulfilment and well-being, rather than profit.”
Kath Pratt, the head of housing at Hyndburn Council, said: “This is a really exciting housing project, with the proposed development adopting a new method of construction using innovative 3D concrete-printing technology currently installed at Accrington and Rossendale College. In addition, the 46 dwellings and community centre will be net-zero carbon.”
Building for Humanity is a community interest company incorporated in 2017. According to its website, it is currently working with several councils to retrofit stock or build new affordable homes on former council-owned sites.
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