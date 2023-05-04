UK’s largest house builder reports uptick in sales to housing associations

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Barratt Homes has reported an increase in sales to housing associations alongside signs of recovery in demand among private buyers, but warned market conditions remain “difficult”.
Barratt said its net private reservation rate – the number of people putting their names down for a new home – had risen to 0.71 in the 12 weeks to 23 April.
The FTSE100 company had experienced a “sharp reduction” in reservations in the last quarter of 2022, as the market was rocked by the government’s disastrous Mini Budget.
In the latest 12-week period, Barratt said its reservation rate had been “complemented” by extra private unit sales to social landlords and an increase in multi-unit sales for the private rented sector.
In February, Inside Housing reported that housing associations were seeing an increasing volume of queries from private house builders looking to sell packages of stock they were struggling to sell on the private market.
Despite the more-positive signs, Barratt’s private reservation rate in the calendar year to 23 April was down 30% on the same period in 2022.
The firm said this was due to tough conditions for first-time buyers. The market has been affected by the fact that the cost of a mortgage has increased because of rising interest rates.
However, Barratt pointed to “resilient demand” among current homeowners due to limited stock in the market. Rising rents had also boosted demand for new homes, it said.
Barratt expected build-cost inflation to be around 9% to 10% for its current financial year. Looking ahead, it said the outlook on labour and materials inflation remained “uncertain”, but it expected this to slow to 5% for its next full year.
The firm was forecasting that completions – the number of homes it builds – would be between 16,500 and 17,000 when its full year ends in June. However, this will be down on last year’s total of 17,908 homes.
David Thomas, Barratt’s chief executive, said: “Whilst the economic backdrop remains difficult, we are pleased that more positive sales rates have been maintained through this period and we are now fully forward sold for FY23.”
Last week, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon also reported a bounceback in sales since the start of the year.
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