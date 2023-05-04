UK’s largest house builder reports uptick in sales to housing associations

Barratt said its net private reservation rate – the number of people putting their names down for a new home – had risen to 0.71 in the 12 weeks to 23 April.

The FTSE100 company had experienced a “sharp reduction” in reservations in the last quarter of 2022, as the market was rocked by the government’s disastrous Mini Budget.

In the latest 12-week period, Barratt said its reservation rate had been “complemented” by extra private unit sales to social landlords and an increase in multi-unit sales for the private rented sector.