Clarion will demolish four bungalows in the village of Cottered to build two bungalows and five houses with airtightness and a variety of low-carbon heating systems.

The project, developed with architect Pollard Thomas Edwards and contractor Life Build, will explore the cost and challenges of building to the government’s Future Homes Standard (FHS), which is set to be introduced in 2025.

The FHS will require new homes to reduce carbon emissions by at least 75% through low-carbon heating systems and fabric standards.

Mark Williams, MEPH technology and infrastructure director at Clarion, told Inside Housing that the houses on the Cottered pilot scheme would utilise a “fabric-first approach” to meeting the FHS, while the bungalows would incorporate a “technology approach”.