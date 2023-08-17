You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The UK’s largest housing association will develop seven new build homes in Hertfordshire that are “very close to Passivhaus” standard.
Clarion will demolish four bungalows in the village of Cottered to build two bungalows and five houses with airtightness and a variety of low-carbon heating systems.
The project, developed with architect Pollard Thomas Edwards and contractor Life Build, will explore the cost and challenges of building to the government’s Future Homes Standard (FHS), which is set to be introduced in 2025.
The FHS will require new homes to reduce carbon emissions by at least 75% through low-carbon heating systems and fabric standards.
Mark Williams, MEPH technology and infrastructure director at Clarion, told Inside Housing that the houses on the Cottered pilot scheme would utilise a “fabric-first approach” to meeting the FHS, while the bungalows would incorporate a “technology approach”.
“The Future Homes Standard on the fabric first is very close to a Passivhaus, [just] without the certification,” he added.
Two of the houses will use infrared heating panels, with the rest running on standard electric panel heaters.
“We do see electric heating as a more embodied carbon-friendly, cost-effective solution in the future, as opposed to air-source heat pumps,” Mr Williams said.
The houses will have Mixergy hot water tanks, which monitor and predict water usage, connected to photovoltaic panels. Sensors will monitor the temperature, humidity and energy usage of the homes.
By contrast, the bungalows will use air-source heat pumps with photovoltaic panels on the roof.
Clarion will evaluate the construction process for the homes and continue to monitor them for a year post-occupancy to discover how customers react to each of the heating systems and how long they last.
Construction of the homes is expected to be completed around June 2024, with people moving in later in quarter two. All the homes will be let at affordable rent.
Clarion has embarked on a retrofit of 500 homes with government funding from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, but this is its first attempt at a low-carbon new build project.
The landlord has said all its directly built new build homes will be fossil fuel-free by 2025.
Richard Cook, group development director at Clarion, said: “This landmark affordable housing project demonstrates our commitment to innovating and working ahead of the curve. Not only will the seven new homes at Cottered provide warmer and cheaper affordable homes to residents, they will provide valuable learning for our sector as we work towards meeting new legislation and future-proofing our homes for residents.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories